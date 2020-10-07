Augustinian monastery marks 25th year in Bohol











SILVER YEAR. Back row: Fr. Marcelo Operiano, Jr.; Fr. Milo Mapaye, SVD; Fr. Ruel Lero, SVD; Fr. Harold Anthony Parilla; Fr. Florante Camacho, SVD; Bishop Alberto Uy; Fr. Ruel Pangan; Fr. Mark Neil Eronico, Fr. Ado Jubac, and Fr. Jose Conrado Estafia. Front Row: Novice Jenelyn Balagosa; Sr. Emanuela Operiano, OSA; Sr. Ma. Luisa Rusiana, OSA; Sr. Ma. Raphaela Maboloc, OSA; Sr. Ma. Veronica Torremocha, OSA; Mother Prioress Ma. Lourdes Operiano, OSA; and Novice Denisa Balingit





On October 1, 2020, the Augustinian Sisters of the Monastery of the Resurrection in Tabalong, Dauis, Bohol celebrated the twenty-fifth anniversary of the first conventual massheld at the Monastery. The celebration was graced by the Most Reverend Bishop of the Diocese of Tagbilaran, Msgr. Alberto Uy, and priests from the Diocese of Tagbilaran, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary, and the Holy Name University.

The first conventual mass, officiated by Fr. Florante S. Camacho, SVD on October 1, 1995, has been a milestone for the Monastery, not only in strengthening the community of the Augustinian nuns, but also in connecting the Monastery with the people of Dauis, the adjoining towns, and the Boholano community in general. Since that first mass, the daily celebration of the Eucharist has been done without exception, despite challenges.

Priests who offered the Holy Mass since that first mass signs a registry. During the celebration of the holy mass last October 1, Fr. Camacho signed the book as its final signatory, before it was closed and sealed, to be kept at the Monastery’s library. This registry contained the names and signatures of bishops, diocesan and religious priestsfrom various parishes, communities, and congregations.

Right after the closing of the first registry, the second registry was opened to contain the names of priests who were part of the celebration that day and in the coming days for the next twenty-five years. Msgr. Alberto Uy was the first to sign the registry along with the other priests who attended the celebration.

Benefactors and supporters of the Monastery also attended the event. They also witnessed the presentation of the “SumbanansaPamuyo” book by Mother Superior Ma. Lourdes Operiano, OSA to Msgr. Alberto Uy. The book serves as a guide for Augustinian nuns in their meaningful and obedient ministry.