Bohol schools short of funds for printed modules











Students in the province may have to share the printed self-learning modules (SLF) due to lack of funds to cover its production costs, says Bohol Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan.

The scenario could increase the risks of COVID-19 transmission as learners will have to rotate among themselves the SLFs, which is now a worrying concern for parents and teachers.

In an interview with dyRD Balita, Dagatan revealed that in order to cover the fund shortage, the Bohol Schools Division is utilizing its budget for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) and the Special Education Funds (SEF) from the local government units, as well as support funding from stakeholders that were raised through the Brigada Eskwela.

Dagatan said that, in the entire school year 2020-2021, the Bohol Schools Division alone needs to allocate some P800-million for costs of the new learning modalities.

However, this shortage of funds hounds the entire country, according to Dagatan.

The DepEd has sought an additional appropriation of P15-billion in the 2021 budget for the production of SLFs and other materials. (KB, RT)