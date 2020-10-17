Sagbayan municipal hall on lockdown after employee gets COVID-19

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Sagbayan municipal hall on lockdown after employee gets COVID-19

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The municipal hall of Sagbayan town has been placed under lockdown after one of its senior citizen employee tested positive of COVID-19.

Sagbayan Mayor Restituto Suarez has directed the temporary closure of all municipal government offices and services to pave the way for disinfection measures.

The employee who contracted the virus is a 62-year old social worker assigned at the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. The patient’s PCR test was released Thursday, according to Luzel Brillo, the town’s focal person for locally stranded individuals (LSI).

The COVID-19 patient is reportedly symptomatic, had difficulty breathing and was initially rushed to a hospital in Tagbilaran City for treatment.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Brillo however told dyRD Balita that as of Friday morning, the patient was released from hospital and is now being treated at the municipal isolation facility in Sagbayan.

According to Brillo, a contact-tracing revealed that there were 50 municipal employees who have been in close contact with the COVID-19 patient and all of them have been prohibited from returning to their respective homes and are now being quarantined at the municipal isolation facility, awaiting results of their PCR tests.

All transactions in frontline offices of the municipal hall have been temporarily suspended while there are still no results of PCR tests of the employees who came into close contact with said COVID-19 patient. (KB, RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

6 Bohol health workers infected with COVID-19

Six health workers in the province have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a health official confirmed.…

900 Gallares Hospital workers to be tested for COVID-19

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. All the 900 personnel of the Gov.…

797 new contact tracers deployed to boost Bohol’s anti-COVID drive

A total of 797 new contact tracers have been deployed in Tagbilaran City and various municipalities to boost the province’s…

San Miguel town hall on lockdown after division chief tests positive for COVID-19

SAN MIGUEL, Bohol – The San Miguel municipal hall is closed to the public Monday after a head of office…

San Miguel mayor self-isolates after possible COVID exposure

San Miguel town Mayor Virgilio Mendez is self-isolating at his home and has voluntarily submitted for a PCR swab testing…

Northeastern Bohol mayors to unify restriction protocols

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Handling the unique situations in the island…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply