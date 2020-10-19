20 hours ago Tagbilaran City Park launched Topic | Policy & Dev't ADVERTISEMENT NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. LUNETA PARK? The colorful dancing fountain in front of the City Hall gives residents a taste of what people see in major parks like Luneta or Rizal Park in Manila. The new City Park was officially launched by Mayor Baba Yap last Thursday in commemoration of the 7th anniversary of the 7.2 tremor which destroyed a portion of the city hall building.