Bohol’s containerized RT-PCR testing labs suspend operation

10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Operation of the two containerized reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories in the province have been temporarily suspended as their supply of reagents have been depleted.

Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesman of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) confirmed that the RT-PCR machines – one of which is operated by the provincial government and the other by the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) – have ran out of “reagents” specifically the detection and extraction kits which are necessary in evaluating the presence of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Lopez explained that the supply of reagents is sourced from Manila and the absence of regular flights could delay the resumption of the RT-PCR machines’ operation.

Meanwhile, GCGMH chief Dr. Mutya Kismet Macuno told dyRD Balita that while the operation of the hospital’s RT-PCR lab is temporarily suspended, swab samples and tests that are sent to them are being forwarded to Cebu City.

Macuno said that “a team from Davao City will be arriving Wednesday to make necessary action.”

As each of the two containerized laboratories is capable of processing more than 100 tests per day, Lopez said, testing for COVID-19 here in the province could be delayed as swab samples will have to be taken to Cebu City for laboratory testing. (KB, RT)

