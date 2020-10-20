Sagbayan town hall reopens; 68 close contacts test negative

Topic |  
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Sagbayan town hall reopens; 68 close contacts test negative

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The municipal hall of Sagbayan, after it was briefly closed last week, reopened its offices on Monday as all 68 of its employees who came into “close contact” with a COVID-19 patient tested negative for the virus.

The public are now allowed to resume their transactions with the municipal offices, according to Felito Pon, executive secretary of Sagbayan Mayor Restituto Suarez III, during an interview with dyRD Balita Monday.

The PCR tests of 68 municipal employees who were traced as first generation contacts of the 62-year old utility worker assigned at the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) all came out negative, according to Pon.

Contact-tracing revealed that said utility worker may have contracted the virus from two (2) of his relatives who were locally stranded individuals (LSIs) from Cebu and recently returned to Bohol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Said utility worker was reportedly delivering food rations to his relatives who both tested positive of COVID-19.

The patient and his relatives are currently quarantined and being treated at the municipal isolation facility, Pon said.

All in all, Sagbayan reported nine cases of COVID-19 with one case considered as locally transmitted, which is the municipal utility worker, Pon concluded. (KB, RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol’s containerized RT-PCR testing labs suspend operation

Operation of the two containerized reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories in the province have been temporarily suspended as…

Sagbayan municipal hall on lockdown after employee gets COVID-19

The municipal hall of Sagbayan town has been placed under lockdown after one of its senior citizen employee tested positive…

6 Bohol health workers infected with COVID-19

Six health workers in the province have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a health official confirmed.…

900 Gallares Hospital workers to be tested for COVID-19

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. All the 900 personnel of the Gov.…

797 new contact tracers deployed to boost Bohol’s anti-COVID drive

A total of 797 new contact tracers have been deployed in Tagbilaran City and various municipalities to boost the province’s…

San Miguel town hall on lockdown after division chief tests positive for COVID-19

SAN MIGUEL, Bohol – The San Miguel municipal hall is closed to the public Monday after a head of office…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply