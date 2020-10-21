Machineries turned over to Bohol farmers











The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh), Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) are expecting that the Boholano farmers would incur low cost of production this coming dry cropping season by December 2020 and January 2021 and high yield this coming harvest season inn March 2021.

This developed after several agricultural machineries were turned over to the Farmers’ Cooperatives and Associations (FCAs) in Bohol in the ceremonies conducted last October 8-9, 2020 held at the Bohol Agricultural Promotion Center from the DA and PhilMech through its Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEP).

The farm machineries being distributed to the FCAs were: four-wheel tractors (16 units), hand tractors (39), floating tillers (47), rice precision seeder (1), walk-behind rice transplanters (13), riding-type rice transplanters (4), rice combine harvesters (13), rice reapers (17), rice threshers (21), and rice mills (7).

The recipients are Bentig-Farmers-Fishermen Association in Calape, Hagbuaya Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Catigbian) in First District; LapacanNorte-Magkaya Farmers and Small Water Irrigators Association (Buenavista), BontodCaluasan Irrigators’ Association, Inc. and San D Mil Irrigators’ Association, Inc. (Dagohoy), Danao Agrarian Reform Cooperative (Danao), Santo Tomas Land Farmers Association and Banlasan Rural Improvement Association (Trinidad), and Triple C & T Irrigators Association (Ubay) in Second District;

Bohol Bagasico Irrigators Association, Inc. (Alicia); Kangwasay Irrigators Association Inc. (Batuan), Cabacnitan Farmers Association and Riverside Farmers Association (Bilar), Cadapdapan Farmers’ Association and Tugas Farmers Association (Candijay); Lucky Mountain Farmers’Association and Nueva Vida Este Del Carmen Farmers’ Association (Carmen), Madua San Isidro Irrigators Service Association, Inc. (Duero), Canayaon – Manaba Irrigators Association Inc. (Garcia Hernandez), Danicop Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative and Sta. Cruz Palayamanan Farmer – Patners Association (Sierra-Bullones), and La Victoria Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Valencia) in Third District.

During the ceremonial turnover last Friday, Atty. Salvador D. Diputado (Regional Executive Director, DA-RFO7), Dr. Larry M. Pamugas (in behalf of Gov. Art Yap), Rep. Edgar M. Chatto (1st Dist. of Bohol), Rep. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado (2nd Dist.), Winston Bayron (in lieu of Congressman Kristine AlexieBesas-Tutor in 3rd Dist.), RodeloDivinagracia (read the prepared message of Baldwin G. Callorina, Director IV, PhilMech), Leidelyn (Jai) Hinautan from the Office of the Senator Villar and Roman Dabalos, Center Chief, Bohol APC asked the recipients to take care of the farm machineries they had just received because the money being used to purchase were taxes from the people.

Atty. Diputado said that we still have more machineries intended for Bohol but there are problems on shipment due to strict implementation of health standard protocols set by the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF).

Diputado stressed that they will conduct constant monitoring of all the machineries given and when proven that the units are being neglected, the associations/cooperatives would be blacklisted and could no longer receive any assistance from the DA especially farm machineries.

Dr.Pamugas said he is hopeful that this development could be a great help to the farmers because their production costs would be reduced and the labor force would be minimized.

Rep. Chatto and Rep. Aumentado assured the Boholano farmers that as lawmakers they always make sure that the DA through Sec. Dar would have a big share from the national budget for seeds, fertilizers, mechanization assistance among others.

They also urged the farmers to take care on what they had received so that more assistance will be received in the future from the government.

Bayron for and in behalf of Rep. Tutor cited the bill of the solon that aims to strengthen farmers’ associations as he relayed the message of the congresswomen also urging the beneficiaries to take care of the farm machineries and maximize its utilization.

Jallorina in his prepared message as read by Divinagracia stressed that deserved to be given priority in Central Visayas is Bohol because the province has a great contribution in the food security of the country.

He emphasized that the RCEF-Mechanization Program of PhilMech aims to support the Filipino farmers to increase food production and income.

Within six years of implementation, the program has also wanted to promote and introduce to the farmers the use of farm machineries to modernize farming, he said.

Jallorina assured that the budget intended for the program would be properly used on its purpose and would not go into the pockets of those who have personal interest.

He said “Be the best mechanized farmer group as you can be. So together, we can transform the future of Philippine Agriculture.”

Senator Villar who chairs the Senate Committee on Food and Agriculture, and Sec. Dar on their video messages also assured the Boholano farmers for their constant support to the Filipino farmers as they urged them to continue supporting the plans and programs of the government.

LeidelynHinautan who represented Sen. Villar suggested to the associations/cooperatives to set aside funds to be used in the maintenance of the equipments so that they could not encounter problems on whatever expenses incurred if it will undergo repair.

As in response, Michael Garcia, Sr., chairman, Bagasico Irrigators Association in Alicia, Bohol and one of the recipients thanked the PGBh, DA and PhilMech for the agricultural machinery support extended to them which is truly indeed important in farming activities. (AtoyCosap)

