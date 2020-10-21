Maribojoc site for NGCP’s P19.8-billion Cebu-Bohol interconnection secured











Maribojoc Mayor Romulo Manuta confirmed that the town’s local government unit (LGU) and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) have set a location for the firm’s Cable Terminal Station (CTS) for the Cebu-Bohol 230 KV Interconnection Project.

The agreement allows the NGCP to move a step closer to establishing the major interconnection which is eyed to address Bohol’s growing power demand.

According to Manuta, he sealed an agreement with NGCP on Wednesday placing the CTS in Barangay Punta Cruz near the Loon boundary.

“Duna tay conference with NGCP…Hipno na ang alignment sa towers,” said Manuta.

The CTS will serve as the landing point at the Bohol site for NGCP’s 19.8 billion submarine cable.

However, Manuta said that the NGCP will still have to secure a road-right-of-way.

“Naay taw sa NGCP na mo finalize with the land owners ug mo adto sa mga barangay final na storya sa mga ma apektuhan,” he said.

The major interconnection project is expected to cut through some 10 barangays of the town including Punta Cruz, Guiwanon, Lagtangon, Buod, Dipatlong, Jandig, Mayacabac, Aliguay, Cabawan and Aghay.

“Og naay bay na maagian, ilang bayran gyud na ug e-relocate,” the mayor said.

The NGCP earlier eyed Loon then an area near the iconic Punta Cruz Tower in Marinojoc as site for the CTS but the moves were opposed.

The decision to move the site for the 180-kilometer submarine cable terminal from Loon to Maribojoc town was made in August, last year.

Earlier, NGCP projected that the interconnection will be completed in 2022.

Bohol, with its surging power demand brought by rapid economic growth, is heavily reliant on power supply from geothermal power plants in Leyte.

Several calamities such as a typhoon and an earthquake that battered Leyte earlier in the decade damaged the power plants leaving Bohol scrambling for power supply for weeks. (A. Doydora)