DTI Bohol to hold online seminar on food delivery safety











The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Bohol office is set to hold a webinar on safety for food delivery which has gained more patronage amid the coronavirus disease pandemic that has led to the implementation of travel and business restrictions.

DTI Bohol led by food handling experts will hold the virtual seminar through Zoom and its Facebook page on Friday, October 23, for both consumers and food delivery establishments, said Yoradyl Israel, a food technologist of the department’s Bohol office.

“Tungod sa onset sa COVID magsige na tag order, mas naglakaw pa ang atong pagkaon kaysa nato, kita naa ra sa balay, so atong paghisgutan unsa ba g’yud ka safe ang mga pagkaon na naa gideliver,” she said.

Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration, Department of Health and Department of Science and Technology and players in the food industry will be joining the online discussion.

The seminar which will tackle measures to keep food deliveries in good condition and for consumers to know which transported items are safe will start at 2 p.m.

“Atong mahibaw-an kung unsa g’yud ang mga measures kung ikaw nag-order og pagkaon, unsa imong bantayan inig abot sa pagkaon na imong gipadeliver, maingon nimo na safe ni siya o dili,” she said.

The initiative is part of the DTI’s celebration of the Consumer Welfare Month.

According to Israel, the program will also help direct consumers on where to lodge complaints regarding food deliveries.

“Tungod kay booming ang business karon lisod siya e-monitor ug control so mauna na amo ni siyang gihimo aron sa pag-awhag sa tanan na magbinantayon,” said Israel.

“Mas maayo ng ma-empowered ang atong mga consumers nga naa diay mga ahensya na pwede nila maduolan ug unsa ilang buhaton og simbako naay mahitabo na insidente kabahin sa pagkaon,” she added.

Although restaurants in the province have resumed their dine-in operations, there has been a growth in the preference for food deliveries with the pandemic which has prompted families and individuals to stay indoors more. (A. Doydora)