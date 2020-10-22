Zero active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran; Bohol recovery rate at 88%











Tagbilaran, the province’s main gateway and capital city, is once again free from COVID-19.

This was based on the latest data released by the Provincial Government of Bohol on Wednesday after one locally stranded individual and one APOR (Authorized Person Outside Residence) in the city who were earlier infected with COVID-19 recovered from the disease.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap on Tuesday also confirmed the city’s COVID-free status in an online statement.

“Ang Tagbilaran City zero active cases sa Covid 19,” he said.

The new development raised Tagbilaran’s recovery tally to 54 from 52. The city also has zero COVID-19 deaths.

According to Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-related matters, the entire province’s recovery rate rose to 88 percent.

“This is a very good number and indicative of a stable COVID-19 situationer sa atong pinalanggang lalawigan sa Bohol,” he said.

Based on data from the Capitol, there were 55 active COVID-19 cases in the province as of Wednesday.

The province meanwhile tallied 364 recoveries and eight deaths.