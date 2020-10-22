Zero active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran; Bohol recovery rate at 88%

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Zero active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran; Bohol recovery rate at 88%

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Tagbilaran, the province’s main gateway and capital city, is once again free from COVID-19.

This was based on the latest data released by the Provincial Government of Bohol on Wednesday after one locally stranded individual and one APOR (Authorized Person Outside Residence) in the city who were earlier infected with COVID-19 recovered from the disease.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap on Tuesday also confirmed the city’s COVID-free status in an online statement.

“Ang Tagbilaran City zero active cases sa Covid 19,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The new development raised Tagbilaran’s recovery tally to 54 from 52. The city also has zero COVID-19 deaths.

According to Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-related matters, the entire province’s recovery rate rose to 88 percent.

“This is a very good number and indicative of a stable COVID-19 situationer sa atong pinalanggang lalawigan sa Bohol,” he said.

Based on data from the Capitol, there were 55 active COVID-19 cases in the province as of Wednesday.

The province meanwhile tallied 364 recoveries and eight deaths.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol’s containerized RT-PCR testing labs suspend operation

Operation of the two containerized reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories in the province have been temporarily suspended as…

Sagbayan town hall reopens; 68 close contacts test negative

The municipal hall of Sagbayan, after it was briefly closed last week, reopened its offices on Monday as all 68…

Sagbayan municipal hall on lockdown after employee gets COVID-19

The municipal hall of Sagbayan town has been placed under lockdown after one of its senior citizen employee tested positive…

6 Bohol health workers infected with COVID-19

Six health workers in the province have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a health official confirmed.…

900 Gallares Hospital workers to be tested for COVID-19

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. All the 900 personnel of the Gov.…

797 new contact tracers deployed to boost Bohol’s anti-COVID drive

A total of 797 new contact tracers have been deployed in Tagbilaran City and various municipalities to boost the province’s…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply