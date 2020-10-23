OceanJet gets clearance to sail from Bohol-IATF

Oceanjet has been granted permission by the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) to resume its “sweeper trips” serving the Bohol-Cebu-Dumaguete-Bohol route.

But as to when Oceanjet would actually sail again, still depends on whether the fastcraft company would secure a permit to operate (PTO) from the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) for its ticketing offices here.

It may be recalled that Oceanjet was supposed to serve sweeper trips on a Bohol-Cebu-Dumaguete-Bohol route starting October 8 but suspended its operations the day after, when it was found that the company failed to renew its PTO and did not secure “annual passes” for its employees which is required by the PPA and BIATF.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Anthony Damalerio told dyRD Balita that the clearance to resume operations was granted to Oceanjet after a meeting with Oceanjet management and the BIATF’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Cluster and Health and Medical Cluster at the Provincial Capitol on Wednesday.

Damalerio however clarified that Oceanjet will have to strictly comply with health protocols and the guidelines for travel.

Traveling LSIs, OFWs and APORs will also be required to have complete travel documentation to ensure that the person arriving in Bohol is not infected with COVID-19 or any infectious disease. (KB, RT)

