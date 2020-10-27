Gallares COVID-19 testing lab resumes operations

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Gallares COVID-19 testing lab resumes operations

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital’s (GCGMH) COVID-19 testing facility on Tuesday resumed operations following the completion of “preventive maintenance work” done at the facility, an official said.

GCGMH medical chief Dr. Mutya Macuno, in a statement issued Tuesday morning, said they completed maintenance work on the molecular laboratory’s negative pressure ventilation system.

The facility will once again start to collect samples daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Please expect a minimum turnaround time of at least 48 hours for official results,” said Macuno.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

On October 20, the GCGMH announced that it was suspending its COVID-19 testing operations “until further notice.”

Samples collected in Bohol throughout the duration of the maintenance operations were sent to Cebu, particularly the Regional Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Department of Health.

Also last week, the province’s containerized PCR laboratories suspended their operations after running out of reagents for the testing.

Bohol Interagency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez explained that the reagents are sourced in Metro Manila and the absence of regular flights could delay the resumption of the labs’ operations.

Both the GCGMH and the containerized labs started operations in August expediting the release of COVID-19 test results of individuals tested in the province.

Bohol used to depend on laboratories in Metro Cebu for COVID-19 testing which forced the province to wait for more than a week for the issuance of results due to the high volume of samples tested in the metropolitan.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Active COVID-19 cases in Bohol drop to 36

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol has plummeted to 36 after several new recoveries were recorded by health…

Zero active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran; Bohol recovery rate at 88%

Tagbilaran, the province’s main gateway and capital city, is once again free from COVID-19. This was based on the latest…

Bohol’s containerized RT-PCR testing labs suspend operation

Operation of the two containerized reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories in the province have been temporarily suspended as…

Sagbayan town hall reopens; 68 close contacts test negative

The municipal hall of Sagbayan, after it was briefly closed last week, reopened its offices on Monday as all 68…

Sagbayan municipal hall on lockdown after employee gets COVID-19

The municipal hall of Sagbayan town has been placed under lockdown after one of its senior citizen employee tested positive…

6 Bohol health workers infected with COVID-19

Six health workers in the province have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a health official confirmed.…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply