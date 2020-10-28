22 families relocated as Maribojoc port construction continues

Construction of the Maribojoc port is expected to be completed in 2012. | Photo: via Rey Dangoy

Around 22 families in Maribojoc have been relocated following the demolition of their houses which were situated in the development site of the town’s under-construction container port.

According to Maribojoc Mayor Romulo Manuta, the residents have been temporarily relocated to a covered court near the municipal hall in Barangay Poblacion.

“Before sila e-transfer diha, gikompletohan g’yud na sila. Gi gam-an og kwarto-kwarto, naay atop pud, naay kwarto, septic tank, tubig, suga, kompleto,” said Manuta.

The 22 families were among some 130 families expected to be affected by the establishment of the multi-million port.

The local chief executive noted that a P25-million fund has been allocated through the National Housing Authority for the housing construction for the displaced residents.

According to Manuta, the local government unit of Maribojoc has already acquired a two-hectare lot in Barangay Aliguay which will be used as resettlement site.  

Budget for the actual construction however has not yet been released.

“Gahuwat nalang mi sa kung kanus-a e-release ang kwarta kay P25 million man tong sa NHA, gahuwat nalang mi og kanus-a final na ipada ang mga plano,” he said.

Manuta in a previous interview noted that construction of the port which is funded by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) through its attached agency Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is expected to be completed next year.

Establishment of the Maribojoc port was pushed by Leoncio Evasco, Jr., a native of the town and a former mayor, when he was still sitting as Cabinet secretary in 2017.

The initial budget for the project was secured when he was still in office. (A. Doydora)

