Loay gets nat’l COVID-response recognition for housing program

7 hours ago
The municipality of Loay along with three other local government units (LGU) across the country has been chosen by the Department of Social Welfare and Development as among finalists in the DSWD 2020 Knowledge Fair on the Best Practices on COVID 19 response.

The DSWD picked Loay’s “Balay Tinabangay,” a housing program for indigents in the town, as among best practices during the pandemic, said Mayor Hilario Ayuban.

Other localities honored by the DSWD for their social programs amid the pandemic were Baguio City, Maasin City and Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

According to Ayuban, the town’s housing program was launched when the health crisis erupted early in the year.

The Loay LGU has been working with private companies in building the houses.

“Mao jud na ang atong gipasalamat tungod kay sa akong gisulti dili g’yud kaya sa lungsod tungod lang g’yud ni sa maayong kasing-kasing sa atong katawhan wa silay undang sa support sa atong lihok,” he said.

So far, the project has six families as beneficiaries.

According to Ayuban, the acknowledgement of the program brought honor to the town.

He however noted that he was not expecting to receive national recognition for it.

“Nalipay ta kay sa tibuok Pilipinas naapil ta sa upat kabuok ka mga finalists na ilang gipapresent,” he said.

“Garbo nato, sa lungsod, ug sa katawhan ug nalipay pud kay nitake-off ang atong program labaw sa tanan na-recognize ang atong lungsod,” he added.

The virtual knowledge fair was conducted two weeks ago but the certificate of recognition will be delivered to the chosen LGUs. (A. Doydora)

