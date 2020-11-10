Zero new cases in Bohol today, says Capitol











The province of Bohol on Tuesday reported zero new COVID-19 cases.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, all of the samples tested at the molecular laboratory of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital and the province’s containerized PCR (polymerase chain reaction) laboratory for the day yielded negative results.

Labs in Cebu City also did not report any new COVID-19 cases in Bohol.

According to Lopez, Bohol’s total number of active COVID-19 cases remained at 110.

Of the figure, 80 were cases involving APORs (authorized personnel outside of residence), overseas Filipino workers and locally stranded individuals.

The rest were community transmission cases.

Lopez said that the local transmissions were recorded in Bien Unido with 10, Talibon, 6; Carmen, 2; Bilar, 1; Garcia Hernandez, 1; Loon, 1; Tubigon, 1; Dauis,1; Sierra Bullones, 1; Getafe, 1; and Candijay, 1.

The health official thanked Boholanos for their cooperation in observing health protocols which contributed to the slowdown in the rise of cases in the province.

“Medyo flat atong chart karon adlawa, salamat sa Diyos ug atong pasalamatan ang tanan nato sa pagtamod sa mga protocol dinhi sa atong lalawigan sa Bohol,” Lopez said.