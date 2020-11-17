Bohol COVID infections on downtrend as cases drop to 75

The number of active coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 cases in the province continued its downward trend, a Capitol health official said Monday.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez announced that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province was down to 75 as of Monday from 134 during the start of the month.

A large chunk of the recent recoveries were recorded in Tubigon particularly at Camp Gov. Lino Chatto where 65 Philippine Army soldiers were earlier reported to have been infected with the virus.

The number of Army troops still with COVID-19 plummeted to 39.

“That’s good news. We were able to successfully contain the problem,” said Lopez.

Meanwhile, the province recorded 20 active cases which were identified as local transmissions.

“Kini sila walay significant travel history, wala kay mapasanginlan na gitakod gikan sa gawas. They are residing in their respective barangays and nagpositibo,” he said.

Ten of the local transmissions were reported in Buen Unido, one in Calape, two in Talibon, two in Carmen, one in Bilar, one in Dauis, one in Garcia Hernandez and two in Candijay.

The rest of the cases were APORs (authorized persons outside of residence) including the soldiers in Camp Chatto and newly arrived overseas Filipino workers and locally stranded individuals.

The total number of recorded COVID 19 cases in the province was at 594 with 508 recoveries and 11 deaths. (A. Doydora)

