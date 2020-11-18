Curfew hours now up to mayors as SP amends ordinance











The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Bohol has removed a provision under a provincial ordinance which set a province-wide curfew from 9:00 PM up to 5:00 AM, leaving mayors to decide on their own the adjustment of the time when the public are required to stay indoors.

During its regular session on Tuesday, the provincial board deleted the provision under Provincial Ordinance No. 2020-007 which imposed a general curfew from 9 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. in the entire province.

Provincial Board Member Ricky Masamayor, chairman of the SP committee on peace and order, said the amendment of said ordinance has the effect of allowing the mayors to determine the time of restricting the public from going outdoors, in accordance with the prevailing circumstances of their localities.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) which also held a meeting yesterday, came up with a decision for a status quo with regards the implementation of curfew hours.

LMP president and Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo told dyRD Balita that majority of the municipal mayors have agreed to maintain the present curfew hours, meaning they will still restrict the public from going outdoors from 9 p.m. up to 5 a.m..

However, Sumaylo admitted there are several mayors who will be implementing different curfew hours.

Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero is among local chief executives pushing for a shorter curfew period, from 12 midnight up to 5 a.m.

It may be recalled that Gov. Arthur Yap also issued Executive Order No. 52 which gave mayors the authority to introduce modified periods of restricting the public from going outdoors.

Said executive order was supposed to take effect on Monday, November 16, even though the curfew provision under Provincial Ordinance 2020-007 was still in effect. (K. Bagaipo, R. Tutas)