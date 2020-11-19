Active virus cases drop to 58 with new recoveries at Tubigon Army camp











The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province further dropped with 11 new recoveries recorded at the outbreak-stricken Camp Lino Chatto in Tubigon, an official said Wednesday.

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson, the total number of active COVID-19 cases plummeted to 58 from 70 the previous day.

No new cases were reported with one recovery recorded in the LSI (locally stranded individual) and OFW (overseas Filipino worker) groups on top of the 11 recoveries at Camp Chatto.

Lopez said only 29 soldiers at the Philippine Army training base remained infected with the virus, down from 65 earlier in the month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the number of active cases considered as local transmissions was still at 19.

The rest of the cases at 39 were LSIs, OFWs and authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) which included the COVID-infected soldiers in Tubigon.

Based on the Capitol’s previous reports, no new cases have been reported in the past week.

Tagbilaran, the province’s capital city and most populous locality, has been free of COVID-19 infections for almost a month. (A. Doydora)