Active virus cases drop to 58 with new recoveries at Tubigon Army camp

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Active virus cases drop to 58 with new recoveries at Tubigon Army camp

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province further dropped with 11 new recoveries recorded at the outbreak-stricken Camp Lino Chatto in Tubigon, an official said Wednesday.

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson, the total number of active COVID-19 cases plummeted to 58 from 70 the previous day.

No new cases were reported with one recovery recorded in the LSI (locally stranded individual) and OFW (overseas Filipino worker) groups on top of the 11 recoveries at Camp Chatto.

Lopez said only 29 soldiers at the Philippine Army training base remained infected with the virus, down from 65 earlier in the month.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, the number of active cases considered as local transmissions was still at 19.

The rest of the cases at 39 were LSIs, OFWs and authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) which included the COVID-infected soldiers in Tubigon.

Based on the Capitol’s previous reports, no new cases have been reported in the past week.

Tagbilaran, the province’s capital city and most populous locality, has been free of COVID-19 infections for almost a month. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Active cases slightly drop to 70 as infection downtrend continues

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further decreased dropping to 70 as of Tuesday afternoon, Bohol Inter-Agency Task…

House panel OKs Candijay Community Hospital upgrade to 50-bed facility

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Health on Tuesday approved a measure that seeks to convert the Candijay Community Hospital…

Bohol’s 1st volunteer-run mental center seeks to expand reach in towns

Bohol’s first volunteer-run mental health center PAGPAKABUHI is looking to extend its reach by conducting trainings for interested groups particularly…

Bohol COVID infections on downtrend as cases drop to 75

The number of active coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 cases in the province continued its downward trend, a Capitol health official…

Zero new cases in Bohol today, says Capitol

The province of Bohol on Tuesday reported zero new COVID-19 cases. According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr.…

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply