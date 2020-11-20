Dauis OKs ordinance banning karaoke on weekdays











The Dauis Sangguniang Bayan has unanimously approved an ordinance banning the use of karaoke machines on weekdays to avoid distractions to students undergoing online classes and amid complaints from residents on noise pollution caused by the devices.

All 10 council members of the municipality voted in favor of the passage of the municipal legislation which was then signed by Mayor Marietta Sumaylo on Monday.

“The excessive unnecessary or unusually loud sound from the said audio devices beyond the limit of the acceptable level within residences and on the streets , is deemed as noise pollution and cause annoyances, and disturbances and injuries and endangers the comfort, health, peace and safety of others within the municipality,” the ordinance states.

Under the ordinance authored by ex-officio Councilor Josever Sumaylo, violators will be slapped with a P-1,000 fine. Repeat offenders may be fined up to P2,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

The measure however allows the use of the karaoke machines on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special permits from the mayor may also be applied for ahead of time for the usage of the device on special occasions such as Christmas, New Year and Fiesta celebrations, barangay-sponsored activities, and weddings.

Meanwhile, establishments with karaoke machines are required to secure a clearance from the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force while the pandemic persists.

These businesses are also mandated to soundproof their establishments and adjust the volume of their devices to ensure that the sound they emit are not heard outside.

Last month, Tagbilaran City Councilor Eliezer Borja, chair of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s (SP) committee on peace and order, called for the passage of a similar ordinance.

Borja seeks the prohibition on the use of karaoke machines and loud sound systems in the city also on weekdays.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed measure is still being discussed by the City Council. (RT)