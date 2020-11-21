Tagbilaran residents in 3 barangays oppose DITO cell site











Several neighborhood associations in Tagbilaran City expressed opposition against the establishment of cellular towers in their areas particularly by DITO Telecommunity Corp., the third telco player in the country.

Councilor Agustinus Gonzaga on Friday said they received petitions from three neighborhood associations from Taloto, Booy and Poblacion III that opposed the construction of cell sites airing health concerns.

“Kadtong representative sa association sa Poblacion III si Cesar Pamaong misulti usab na dunay epekto ang radiation base sa iyang research na gisubmit,” said Gonzaga.

On the other hand, Dr. Portia Reyes of the Department of Health Bohol told Gonzaga that the towers would have no adverse effects on residents’ health.

“Nihatag siya og opinion na wala kunoy epekto ang radiation na gi-emit sa mga cell towers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the telecommunications firm also allegedly started building its tower even as it lacked authorizations such as building permits and locational clearances from the local government unit for the construction of their infrastructure.

“Before sila nakakuha og permit, gasugod na sila og construct og tower mao daghan kaayo ang nang reklamo,” Gonzaga said.

The telco for its part asserted that the national government has ordered the streamlined approval of its infrastructure development.

According to Gonzaga, the local government has its hands tied as it is unable to suspend DITO’s construction.

The city may however penalize the firm with a P10,000 fine for failing to secure documentary requirements.

“Maoy nay problema sa city engineer kay ilaha is just to penalize lang kay mahadlok pud sila og ikiha sa national so stalemate ang nahitabo diri sa Tagbilaran,” the councilor said.

Gonzaga lamented that while the national government wants the City Council to not interfere with the telco’s infrastructure development, they have been at the receiving end of complaints from affected residents.

The council is set to invite more resource persons as it further discusses the issue in aid of legislation.

The city legislators will continue tackling the health concerns involved in constructing cell sites near residential areas and also the structural integrity of the towers.

“Gipangayo nila na area is only 122 square meters unya tapad na sa mga balay pud na if madisgrasya, ma-igo g’yud sigurado kung matumba,” Gonzaga said. (A. Doydora)