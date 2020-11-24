Minors, seniors get additional day to go out

Minors and senior citizens are now allowed to go out of their homes for an additional day, for a total of three days each week, as lobbied by the province’s mayors through a resolution.

Gov. Art Yap on Friday last week signed Executive Order No. 52-A which amends EO 52, introducing modifications to the stay-at-home directive for minors aged 15 years old and below and for senior citizens aged 65 years old and above.

Yap’s new policy adopted a resolution earlier passed unanimously by the League of Municipalities (LMP) – Bohol.

Minors, particularly 15-year-olds or those younger, may now step out of their residences on Sundays in addition to Fridays and Saturdays.

Those aged 65 years old and above meanwhile are now allowed to go out of their houses on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Under the new EO, however, persons who have pre-existing health conditions such as immunodeficiency, comorbidities, or other health risks as well as pregnant women, will be required to stay at home at all times. (KB)

