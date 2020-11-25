Evasco’s son named DENR director of Davao Region











Photo: via DENR XI

A son of former Cabinet secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr. has been designated as the director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Region XI (Davao Region).

Bagani Fidel Evasco officially took over the post on Monday following a turnover ceremony which was attended by DENR Undersecretary for Enforcement for Mindanao and Indigenous Peoples Concerns Conrado Laza and other regional officials of the department.

The older Evasco also witnessed his son’s inauguration.

Bagani, a licensed pilot, technical diver and dive master, replaced Ma. Mercedes V. Dumagan.

The 34-year-old graduated from the Ateneo de Davao University and is currently continuing his studies to earn a master’s degree in public administration with a major in public policy in the same institution.

The DENR XI, in a statement, said that Evasco is a member of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors in Australia, the International Association of Nitrox and Technical Divers in the United States of America, and Project AWARE, a global movement for ocean protection and marine conservation.

“My varied interests are closely related with the environment – taking care of nature, conquering mountains, diving in the oceans, loving the beaches, and navigating the air – all of which are the advocacies that I gladly share with my family,” Evasco said.

Dumagan, for her part, expressed support for Evasco, assuring him that DENR-XI will be behind him.

“DENR -XI has always been working as a team. We work as one and have always been unified with one purpose which is to serve. Thus, we are also looking forward to a meaningful and efficient journey with you with the belief that we will further learn from each other,” Dumagan said. (rt)