More ART ‘tabo’ markets to open in time for Christmas

Gov. Arthur Yap has directed the opening—in time for Christmas—of more “tabo” markets inspired by the success of the Capitol innovated Agri-Fishery Retail Terminal (ART).

Tabo means market day.

ART tabo markets have increased the income of the farmers and fisherfolk while making their fresh products affordable and accessible to the Boholanos.

A new ART tabo outlet will open along J.A. Clarin Street in Tagbilaran City (near the Land Transportation Office) in December, according to the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA).

Another tabo market is slated to start operation in Carmen town.

There are existing agri-fishery terminals in Cortes, Loon, Loay, Panglao (tabo every Saturday), Dauis (every Wednesday and Sunday), Alburquerque (every Tuesday) and in Tagbilaran City, at the Pres. Carlos P.. Garcia Park (every Monday and Thursday).

Sales in these tabo markets have already reached P21 million based on the reports submitted by the participating vendors to the OPA.

Agri-fishery products sold in these markets include rice, different varieties of fish, vegetables, fruits and root crops, among others.

Locally-produced fruits and vegetables are a priority, although some are traded to Bohol from nearby provinces.

Aside from creating a direct marketing scheme for farmers to sell their fresh products directly to the consumers and increasing their income, the ART tabo has provided a gathering place for business and social interaction.

It links communities to their agricultural roots.

The ART tabo markets have eliminated profiteering practices applied by layers of middlemen while valuing nutrition, good health. (Chaitanya Jaya P. Dy-Balahay, PRIMER))

