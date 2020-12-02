COVID-19 spike in Bohol due to ‘complacency’, says health exec

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

COVID-19 spike in Bohol due to ‘complacency’, says health exec

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Complacency.

This has been the foremost reason seen by local officials behind the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the province in the past week with the number of ongoing infections surging to 151 on Tuesday from just 29 exactly a week ago.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, municipal mayors and doctors were convened by Governor Art Yap on Monday for an emergency meeting due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the province.

“Subay sa oberbasyon sa atong municipal mayors and doctors, sa among tigom, atong nakita na dakong hinungdan aning pagsaka sa kaso kining pag kompyansa g’yud sa katawhan,” said Lopez.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Lopez who is also the assistant provincial health officer said that more gatherings such as parties and the failure to wear facemasks have been observed while the number of COVID-19 cases remained relatively low in the past weeks.

“Ma-obserbar g’yud na duna nay tapok-tapok, pagkalimot sa face mask, paghimo og mga party, paghimo og mga kalihukan na dunay daghang taw na magsandurot unya okasyon kana na makatakod,” he said.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said that rapid increase in active COVID-19 cases is “very alarming.”

He warned that the virus could spread further if the public continues to flout health protocols.

“[Mo saka] pa ni og magsige ning daghang tapok-tapok sa Pasko, ug mo gawas ka mura’g grabe na ang activity sa downtown, even sa Facebook daghan makita nimong public gathering, mga party-party,” he said.

Based on data from the Capitol, Bohol has recorded a total of 750 COVID-19 cases in a span of 10 months.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Some 151 of these remained active while 584 have recovered.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Fifteen individuals have succumbed to complications caused by the disease.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran CHO appeals to seniors: refrain from going out even when allowed

The Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) has appealed to those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection particularly the sick…

Granular lockdown enforced in 7 Tagbilaran barangays

Several houses in seven barangays in Tagbilaran City have been placed on granular lockdown after some residents in the villages…

Bohol records 13th, 14th COVID-19 deaths

The deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bohol rose to 14 after two more patients died in Ubay and Tagbilaran…

Bohol doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor in Bohol has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said in what was the first time for local…

UPDATED LIST: 20 Boholanos pass Physician Licensure Exam

At least eight Boholanos passed the November 2020 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) administered earlier this month month, according to a…

Active COVID-19 cases in Bohol drops further to 38

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) on Monday announced that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province has…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply