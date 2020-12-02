COVID-19 spike in Bohol due to ‘complacency’, says health exec











Complacency.

This has been the foremost reason seen by local officials behind the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the province in the past week with the number of ongoing infections surging to 151 on Tuesday from just 29 exactly a week ago.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, municipal mayors and doctors were convened by Governor Art Yap on Monday for an emergency meeting due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the province.

“Subay sa oberbasyon sa atong municipal mayors and doctors, sa among tigom, atong nakita na dakong hinungdan aning pagsaka sa kaso kining pag kompyansa g’yud sa katawhan,” said Lopez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lopez who is also the assistant provincial health officer said that more gatherings such as parties and the failure to wear facemasks have been observed while the number of COVID-19 cases remained relatively low in the past weeks.

“Ma-obserbar g’yud na duna nay tapok-tapok, pagkalimot sa face mask, paghimo og mga party, paghimo og mga kalihukan na dunay daghang taw na magsandurot unya okasyon kana na makatakod,” he said.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said that rapid increase in active COVID-19 cases is “very alarming.”

He warned that the virus could spread further if the public continues to flout health protocols.

“[Mo saka] pa ni og magsige ning daghang tapok-tapok sa Pasko, ug mo gawas ka mura’g grabe na ang activity sa downtown, even sa Facebook daghan makita nimong public gathering, mga party-party,” he said.

Based on data from the Capitol, Bohol has recorded a total of 750 COVID-19 cases in a span of 10 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 151 of these remained active while 584 have recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen individuals have succumbed to complications caused by the disease.