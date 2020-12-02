Tagbilaran CHO appeals to seniors: refrain from going out even when allowed











The Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) has appealed to those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection particularly the sick and elderly to still refrain from going outside of their homes even on days when they are allowed to go outdoors.

CHO chief Dr. Jeia Pondoc issued the appeal as Tagbilaran City grapples with a sudden surge in active COVID-19 cases which reached 33 as of Tuesday.

According to Pondoc, residents including minors and senior citizens should revert back to only going out for essential travel even as actual movement restrictions remained relaxed with the prevalence of the modified general community quarantine, the least stringent form of quarantine.

“Mas maayo na e-strict g’yud nato ang mga movement na kana lang g’yud na naay mga important na gawason, example naay trabaho, naay need, mao unta nay mo gawas. Kanang mga tapok-tapok, di importante na mga lakaw, mas maayo g’yung likayan,” Pondoc said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Citizens, those aged 65 and older, are allowed to go out of their homes on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays while minors aged below 18 may go out on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pondoc however said that minors and senior citizens should utilize their allowable days outside sparingly and only when necessary.

“Naa man silay time na pwede mo gawas pero as much as possible mo limit lang sila, or og mogawas man gani sila dili sa daghan og taw, sa gawas sa balay ngana,” she said.

The health official noted that she understands the plight of those stuck at home but reminded them that the measure is for their own safety.

According to Pondoc, many of the COVID patients who needed hospitalization were senior citizens while most of the province’s deaths due to the disease involved the elderly.

“If ever it will hit them, sila g’yud ang maglisod ani og mo manifest ang symptoms kay according sa data mostly na admit are seniors and mostly sa atong deaths are seniors mao e-secure g’yud nato ni atong mga vulnerable,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of COVID-19 cases in the entire province suddenly surged in the past week climbing up to 149 cases on Wednesday from just 29 on Tuesday last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials and mayors in the province have attributed the spike in cases to “complacency” among the public. (A. Doydora)