Chief agriculturist assures enough food supply for Bohol











The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) assured Wednesday that there is enough food supply particularly rice for the entire province of Bohol until the year ends.

“Duna tay gihimo na survey every 15th of the month, base sa last na gihimo, modagan pa ang pagkaon nato locally 45 days sa humay,” said OPA chief Larry Pamugas in a Capitol virtual presser.

Based on data from the Capitol, farmers were able to plant rice in 3,000 hectares in various areas in the province during the last cropping season.

Some 10 percent of these or products in around 300 hectares of rice fields were purchased by the provincial government for P20 per kilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ongoing ang buyback karon sa atong mga mag-uuma,” said Pamugas.

According to Pamugas, harvesting of various crops is still ongoing across the province.

“Lahi diri, dili pareha sa ubang lugar na og harvest [time], harvest tanan. Naay area nato nagatom, naay gaharvest. Mura’g all systems go para sa atong probinsya sa Bohol. Mo agi ka sa Bilar, ga tanom na sila; sa Batuan, tuay gakamot; sa Carmen tuay gasugod og buswag; sa Pilar, tuay ga-ani,” he said.

There has also been no problems with irrigation in various areas in the island due to the continued rains.

The Capitol focused on the usage of small farm reservoirs instead of the province’s large dams.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Veterinary Office which has been tasked to keep the province free from the dreaded African swine fever (ASF) has assured that there is not pork supply in the province particularly during the forthcoming holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier interview, Bing Lapiz, chief of the Provincial Veterinary Office, said Bohol surpassed its sufficiency level reaching about 300 percent beyond the required supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

The province has even been supplying pork to other localities including Metro Manila which has been hit by ASF.

“Daghan tang supply, nag-supply na gani ta og Manila. Pero strictly monitored ng mga shipment kay mahadlok pud ta na ang mga sakyanan na gamiton gikan og Manila kay Luzon peligro mana pwede na sila magda sa sakit,” she said.

Bohol since last year banned the entry of live pigs, pork and pork products into the province as part of efforts to prevent the spread of ASF. (A. Doydora)