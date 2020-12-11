Active virus cases in Bohol down to 77 after ‘alarming’ surge











The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province have once again started to decline down to 77 on Thursday after a sudden spike of infections during the start of the month.

Active cases reached a height of 154 on December 1 which alarmed health authorities but the province has since posted a downtrend in the number of ongoing infections.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesman Dr. Yul Lopez, the province recorded around 30 recoveries on Wednesday and Thursday adding to several other recoveries noted in the previous days.

“Atong mahinduman na natugaw kita tungod sa 154, 130, 120 unya karon anaa na ta sa 77,” Lopez said.

Lopez acknowledged the efforts of city and municipal health authorities in implementing a “proper” response to the sudden surge in cases across the province during the onset of December.

“Atong napugngan ang pagsaka sa kaso. Inay na modaghan, mikunhod og maayo ang atong active cases going into the Christmas season,” he said.

Based on data from the Capitol, 25 of the ongoing infections were identified as local transmission while the rest at 52 involved locally stranded individuals, overseas Filipino workers and authorized persons outside of residence.

Lopez also noted that majority of those infected with COVID-19 in the province were asymptomatic.

However, two deaths due to the disease were recorded this month including a six-month-old infant, the virus’ youngest fatality.