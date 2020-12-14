Bohol wins digital, health governance awards at pandemic











Capitol has again proven its innovative capacities by winning digital and health governance awards this pandemic time.

The Provincial Government of Bohol -Unified System (PGBh-US) placed second in the “Best in LGU Internal Processes (G21)Award” of the 2020 Digital Governance Award given by two national agencies and the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in the country.

The award recognizes local government units (LGUs) with the best practices in using ICT in their operations and delivery of public services.

On behalf of Gov. Arthur Yap, Provincial Planning and Development Officer John Titus Vistal received the award in a virtual honoring ceremony on Friday.

The award was given by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP).

An innovative management, the PGBh-US is a modular-based information system approach that connects all components of the necessary operation in providing services to internal clients.

It is an in-house system conceptualized and brewed by the PGBh Bohol Information and Communications Technology Unit (BICTU) in collaboration with the Local Finance Committee (LFC) stakeholders.

The stakeholders include the Provincial Accounting Office, Provincial Treasurer’s Office, Provincial Budget and Management Office, and Human Resource Management and Development Office.

The Digital Governance Award is an annual search to stimulate e-governance, particularly at the local level, and enable LGUs to become catalysts of change.

For the past six months, some improvements or iterations had been incorporated not directly to the PGBh-US but to fit and adapt to the situation granting efficacy of time in addressing the pandemic concerns.

In another feat, Bohol province was declared by the Department of Health (DOG) third winner in the region for its 2020 Performance-Based Incentive Award for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs).

DOH Regional Director Jaime Bernadas invited Yap and Provincial Health Officer ReymosesCabagnot to the Virtual Local Health Systems Awarding by the DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development also on Friday.

The award “recognizes the dedication, passion, unending support and extensive efforts of our partners in the delivery of quality health services in addressing health inequities and boosting universal health care among Filipinos,” Bernadas said.

INCREASED BHW HONORARIUM

Meanwhile, Yap will increase the Capitol monthly honorarium for the BHWs all over the province from the usual P500 per barangay to P150 per head.

This he repeatedly announced over the week while distributing, through the BHW local chapter presidents, the honorarium for the third quarter of this year.

There are presently more than 8,100 BHWs in Bohol’s 1,109 barangays scattered in 47 towns and Tagbilaran City.

Yap and Vice Gov. Rene Relampagos cited the growing essential role and services of the BHWs, especially amid the pandemic because of their direct grassroot community link.

The governor asked them to help in encouraging the people to cultivate and grow herbal-medicinal plants, particularly those approved by the authorities like the DOH.

Months before the award for the BHW program, the DOH and National Nutrition Council adjudged Bohol’s milk feeding program for undernourished children of tender ages the best anti-COVID intervention in Central Visayas.(VenreboArigo)

