Avoid buying pork products from online sellers outside Bohol, says Capitol exec











The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) has warned the public to refrain from ordering pork products from outside the province amid the continued African swine fever (ASF) scare in the country.

PVO chief Bing Lapiz called on consumers to avoid buying pork products online particularly those sourced from outside the Visayas as part of the government’s continued drive to keep Bohol ASF free.

Bohol and the rest of the Visayas are still unaffected by ASF but several parts in Luzon and Mindanao have been hit by the highly contagious disease, which the Capitol has long focused on fending off to protect the province’s P6-billion hog industry.

Various local agencies have been blocking the large-scale entry of live hog, pork and pork-related products and those brought by travelers but those that are shipped through various couriers are being monitored by national authorities.

“Ang atoa karon is more sa pantalan ang atoa g’yung pagbantay, pero ari sa online selling ug kaha ipada through courier, ang national meat inspection services na ilang estoryahon ang mga courier na dili mo dawat og mga packages na sulod mga process meat especially kung naggikan sa mga affected areas,” Lapiz said.

The provincial veterinarian urged the public to instead buy local pork products or even those from Cebu and other provinces in the region.

Lapiz made the appeal as she asked for support for the province’s hog raisers while noting that keeping the province ASF free would also benefit the general public as it would assure a stable supply of pork products.

“Makatabang mo sa atoang mga kaigsuonang Bol-anon na into swine raising kon naa sa pagnegosyo sa babayon. Og matabangan nato sila, kita ra pud makabenepisyo kay naa man tay makaon na baboy permanente ug dili pud motaas kaayo ang presyo kay naa ra man sa atoa,” said Lapiz.

Bohol has been strictly implementing measures against ASF since August last year.

It has banned the entry of live hogs and pork products into the island, but continued to provide supply to other localities including Luzon.

Authorities have also assured that there is enough pork supply in the province even during the holidays.