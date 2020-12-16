Bohol schools chosen for pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in January

Several schools in Bohol have been chosen as among the sites for the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in the country in January next year as set by the national government on Monday.

According to Bohol Schools Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan, the Department of Education (DepEd) chose six schools in the province as part of the partial list for the program.

“Per recommendation from our district supervisors, we submitted one school per district however it was trimmed down to only six considering that it is still on a pilot stage,” said Dagatan in a text message to the Chronicle on Wednesday.

The list is not yet final as the chosen schools still have to comply with the requirements set by the DepEd.

Dagatan noted six requirements including resolutions supporting the pilot implementation from the barangay and the school’s PTA (parent-teacher association), mayor’s certification, provincial government certification, parents’ consent for their children to attend physical classes and principal’s certification.

“Also needed is the school principal’s certification that the school is ready in terms of IATF and DOH requirements like wash area, disinfectant, thermal scanner, face mask, etc. to be validated by division,” he said.

Each student of a selected school must have parents’ consent to attend the face-to-face classes.

Students who do not have permission may still continue participating in online classes.

“Not all students will report to school every day since limited face to face, only few every day and a student will report one or two days only. The rest will stil be at home to work on their modules,” he said.

According to Malacañang, the dry run for face-to-face classes will be from January 11 to 23, 2021.

The pilot implementation of physical classes was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte and the Cabinet during a meeting on Monday night, said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Some 1,000 schools from various regions were chosen to be part of the program which will be conducted in areas considered as low-risk for COVID-19. (A. Doydora)

