Bohol waterless areas get small farm reservoirs

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Bohol waterless areas get small farm reservoirs

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The problems of some municipalities in the Agricultural Province of Bohol regarding the sources of water for farming to include vegetables and fresh water fish productions have been gradually solved.

The PGBh hired as consultant former Provincial Irrigation Manager CalixtoSeroje to study the establishment of Small Farm Reservoirs (SFRs) to the waterless areas.

Marjoe Rey Labonite, Head-Research and Agri-Support Services (RASS) Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) said that the team of Engr. Seroje had identified 104 sites from the nine municipalities for the establishment of SFRs.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Labonite said the PGBh has already allocated P5.2 million through Agriculture for Rural Transformation (ART) Community Engagement Project for the SFRs whose cost for labor per site is P44,000.

He disclosed that about 28 of the 104 SFRs were completely constructed in the towns of Pilar (15 sites), Trinidad nine, Talibon two, and San Miguel two.

Actually, Labonite clarified that in Pilar there are 17 being identified, Trinidad 14, Talibonfive, and San Miguel 10.

Other ideal areas for the construction of SFRs are in Buenavista which has 18 sites, Danao 14, Getafe 10 and Alicia 6.

He said the project is very useful to contain the soil and water for rice, vegetables, and Tilapia productions.

It could also generate employment among Boholano farmers’ organizations/associations because of the labour component of the program that requires laborers to do the construction of an SFR which has an area of 300 sq.m. (15ms. x 20ms.)with 1.5ms. depth.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Last week, about 280 farmers of the 28 sites had received P4, 400 each as the salary for the 10 days of work of the SFRs.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Labonite clarified that each SFR has to be constructed by the organization/association consisting of 10 members using the carabao to plow the surface area of the site. (AtoyCosap)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Avoid buying pork products from online sellers outside Bohol, says Capitol exec

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) has warned the public to refrain from ordering pork products from outside the province amid…

Chief agriculturist assures enough food supply for Bohol

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) assured Wednesday that there is enough food supply particularly rice for the entire…

Bohol prepares for Ubi Fest ’21 amid pandemic

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Provincial Government…

Bohol eyes supplying hogs, pork to ASF-stricken Luzon

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. With the whole swine industry of Luzon…

Flooded rice lands will not affect harvest: OPA

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through…

DA gives 46K bags of inbred rice seeds to Bohol, NegOr farmers

CEBU CITY – The Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice) has distributed a total of 46,800 bags of inbred…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply