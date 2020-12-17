Active COVID cases in Bohol drop further to 35











The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further dropped on Wednesday to 35, the lowest record for the entire month.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesman Dr. Yul Lopez said that the province recorded 23 new recoveries and two new cases.

“Ang atong Bohol Containerized PCR Laboratory recorded zero positive cases ug ang Gallares molecular laboratory duha lang ka bag-ong kaso ang na basa,” he said.

Meanwhile, only six local transmission cases remained. Two cases were reported in Carmen and one each in Sikatuna, Candijay, San Miguel and Ubay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the cases at 27 were locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos or authorized persons outside of residence.

Lopez urged the public to continue observing health protocols to help further lessen the number of active cases in the province.

“Hinaot nga uban sa inyong pagtamod sa mga protocol, pagrespeto sa atong mga pahinumdum ato pa g’yung makunhuran ang atong mga kaso sa atong lalawigan sa Bohol,” he said.

The continued drop in COVID-19 cases in the province comes after a sudden surge in infections during the end of November until the start of December reaching a height of 154.

Authorities deemed the spike in cases “alarming” and attributed this to the complacency of the public who have started to flout health safety protocols.

As of Wednesday, a total of 786 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Bohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 735 recovered while 16 died due to complications of the disease. (A. Doydora)