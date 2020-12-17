Active COVID cases in Bohol drop further to 35

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Active COVID cases in Bohol drop further to 35

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further dropped on Wednesday to 35, the lowest record for the entire month.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesman Dr. Yul Lopez said that the province recorded 23 new recoveries and two new cases.

“Ang atong Bohol Containerized PCR Laboratory recorded zero positive cases ug ang Gallares molecular laboratory duha lang ka bag-ong kaso ang na basa,” he said.

Meanwhile, only six local transmission cases remained. Two cases were reported in Carmen and one each in Sikatuna, Candijay, San Miguel and Ubay.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The rest of the cases at 27 were locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos or authorized persons outside of residence.

Lopez urged the public to continue observing health protocols to help further lessen the number of active cases in the province.

“Hinaot nga uban sa inyong pagtamod sa mga protocol, pagrespeto sa atong mga pahinumdum ato pa g’yung makunhuran ang atong mga kaso sa atong lalawigan sa Bohol,” he said.

The continued drop in COVID-19 cases in the province comes after a sudden surge in infections during the end of November until the start of December reaching a height of 154.

Authorities deemed the spike in cases “alarming” and attributed this to the complacency of the public who have started to flout health safety protocols.

As of Wednesday, a total of 786 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Bohol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Some 735 recovered while 16 died due to complications of the disease. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Ongoing infections drop to 57 after ‘alarming’ surge at December onset

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol continued to drop to 57 on Monday after the province recorded a…

Frontliners to get P3,000 monthly hazard pay

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Hospital frontliners will be getting P3,000 monthly…

Family of 6-month-old who died of COVID-19 tests negative

The family of the six-month-old infant who died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Carmen town last week has tested…

Active virus cases in Bohol down to 77 after ‘alarming’ surge

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province has once again started to decline and has reached a monthlong…

Tutor seeks Capitol’s support in move to renationalize Candijay hospital

Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor on Wednesday appealed for the support of the provincial government in her efforts to renationalize…

6-month-old is Bohol’s youngest COVID-19 fatality

Bohol on Tuesday recorded its youngest COVID-19 death as a six-month-old infant succumbed to the dreaded disease. This was confirmed…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply