‘Illegal’ quarry ops in Loboc shut down by Capitol











A composite team comprised of Capitol authorities and the police on Thursday shut down an alleged illegal quarry operation in Barangay Buenavista, Loboc which was being run by a construction company tapped by the government to oversee road works in the town.

According to Staff Sgt. Urven Molina of the Loboc Police Station, their operatives in coordination with the Bohol Environmental Management Office (BEMO) and the Provincial Task Force on Environmental Protection closed the quarry after the operator, Muaña Construction and Development Corp., failed to show a permit from the Office of the Governor to excavate and an environmental compliance certificate.

The operator violated Republic Act 7942 or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 and Provincial Ordinance 2008-725, said Molina.

“Gipangayuan namo og papers wala sila ka present so we needed to apprehend in coordination with the BEMO and the Provincial Task Force,” he added.

The authorities took custody of Muaña Construction’s backhoe and dump truck pending the resolution of the case.

Meanwhile, charges are being prepared against the construction firm for illegal excavation and hauling of quarry products.

Molina said that they inspected the quarry site after receiving complaints from residents near the area.

“Bukid man gud ning dapita. Once gani na mo uwan medyo dangog mao ng reklamo ang mga taw,” he added.

A representative from Muaña Construction explained to authorities that it was their first day to excavate in the area after transferring from another barangay in Loboc “for fast and convenient roadworks.”

“Timing na karon pa sila pud nagsugod kay ang gi-explain nila na didto jud sila magkuhaan sa Barangay Oy but unluckily tungod sa kalisod sa dan ug terrain na mosulod sila patungas padung sa Barangay Cambance maglisod sila og saka kay perting dangoga mao they opted to go to Barangay Buenavista to excavate,” Molina said.

Muaña Construction was reportedly using their excavated limestone for a government-funded road rehabilitation project in the town.

The firm’s office is located in Carmen, Bohol but is reportedly owned by a Cebu-based company. (A. Doydora)