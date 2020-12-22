Active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further drop to 22

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further drop to 22

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol has dropped further to 22 as of Tuesday maintaining the downward trend of ongoing infections from a height of 154 cases in the first week of December.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez announced three new recoveries and no new cases in a virtual presser on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the remaining cases, only three were identified as local transmissions.

The three cases were recorded in Carmen, Sikatuna and Talibon.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Ang 19 na nabilin gikan nalang sa mga pundok sa LSI, APOR ug returning overseas Filipinos,” said Lopez.

According to Lopez, the continued decrease in active cases was due to the local government units’ effective isolation of COVID-19 stricken individuals.

The health official also acknowledged the public’s compliance with health safety protocols implemented by the government.

“Ang pagkunhod sa kaso timailhan kini sa maayo na isolation and containment operation sa mga lungsod,” he said.

“Akong pasalamatan ang atong mga igsuon, kitang tanan na mga Bol-anon, salamat sa inyong kooperasyon. Apparently although naay pipila na pasaway, the very majority of Boholanos are following our protocols mao ipadyon nato kini,” he added.

Lopez urged the public to continue observing protocols particularly by not organizing large parties and trooping to malls and cause congestion.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He noted that there had been reports of people failing to observe social distancing at malls amid the holiday grocery and shopping rush.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Kining pagsandurot sa taw, less than a meter away from each other is the occasion na makasangyaw ka, og dunay usa lang ka taw na nagtakod na duol kaniya, easily mao niya hinungdan sa pagdaghan sa mga kaso,” he added. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boholana nurse gets Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

A Boholana critical care nurse at a top New York City hospital was among the first people in the virus-stricken…

Active local transmission cases in Bohol down to 2

Only two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections remained active in Bohol as of Thursday, down from a height of 45 cases…

Active COVID cases in Bohol drop further to 35

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further dropped on Wednesday to 35, the lowest record for the entire…

Ongoing infections drop to 57 after ‘alarming’ surge at December onset

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol continued to drop to 57 on Monday after the province recorded a…

Frontliners to get P3,000 monthly hazard pay

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Hospital frontliners will be getting P3,000 monthly…

Family of 6-month-old who died of COVID-19 tests negative

The family of the six-month-old infant who died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Carmen town last week has tested…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply