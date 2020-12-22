Active COVID-19 cases in Bohol further drop to 22











The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol has dropped further to 22 as of Tuesday maintaining the downward trend of ongoing infections from a height of 154 cases in the first week of December.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez announced three new recoveries and no new cases in a virtual presser on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the remaining cases, only three were identified as local transmissions.

The three cases were recorded in Carmen, Sikatuna and Talibon.

“Ang 19 na nabilin gikan nalang sa mga pundok sa LSI, APOR ug returning overseas Filipinos,” said Lopez.

According to Lopez, the continued decrease in active cases was due to the local government units’ effective isolation of COVID-19 stricken individuals.

The health official also acknowledged the public’s compliance with health safety protocols implemented by the government.

“Ang pagkunhod sa kaso timailhan kini sa maayo na isolation and containment operation sa mga lungsod,” he said.

“Akong pasalamatan ang atong mga igsuon, kitang tanan na mga Bol-anon, salamat sa inyong kooperasyon. Apparently although naay pipila na pasaway, the very majority of Boholanos are following our protocols mao ipadyon nato kini,” he added.

Lopez urged the public to continue observing protocols particularly by not organizing large parties and trooping to malls and cause congestion.

He noted that there had been reports of people failing to observe social distancing at malls amid the holiday grocery and shopping rush.

“Kining pagsandurot sa taw, less than a meter away from each other is the occasion na makasangyaw ka, og dunay usa lang ka taw na nagtakod na duol kaniya, easily mao niya hinungdan sa pagdaghan sa mga kaso,” he added. (A. Doydora)