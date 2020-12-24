2 shipping lines eye Cebu-Ubay-Surigao route

At least two shipping companies are planning to open a new route between Bohol and Surigao making it easier for those in Bohol to travel to other Mindanao areas such as Davao, a Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) official said.

According to PPA Bohol manager James Gantalao, Cokaliong Shipping Lines and Lite Shipping are set to open a Cebu-Ubay-Suriago route by next year.

The new route is seen to make it easier for travelers particularly tourists to transfer from one destination to another such as Bohol and the island of Siargao.

“Ang target g’yud ana naa na tay Ubay to Surigao by next year so easy na to Davao, easy na to Siargao,” Gantalao said.

Shipping lines are also being urged to open a route between Ubay and Hilongos, Leyte, he added.

In line with the mulled new trips to Ubay, the PPA is moving to improve its facilities in the northeastern town.

An P87-million budget has already been allocated to establish a new passenger terminal building in Ubay which will be the largest in the province, Gantalao said.

The facility will be replete with an isolation facility.

“Mao nalang nay kulang nato na facility sa Ubay, dako atong port pero wala tay buildings,” he said.

The new terminal building will be have a capacity of more than 1,500 people. (A. Doydora)

