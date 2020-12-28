Catigbian boy orders toys online, unaware parents pay











Photos: courtesy of Marloue Mahumot

A three-year-old Catigbian boy who had ordered for himself toys worth over P4,000 through an online shopping platform caught his family off guard when his deliveries arrived.

The Pana family who had to pay for the orders and were unaware of the boy’s purchases said in jest that they were “budol” (swindling modus) victims.

“Lesson learned, butangi na ug lock ang inyu mga cellphone kay ang mga bata karon maayu na mag kuri-kuri,” said Marlou Mahumot, the boy’s uncle.

The boy, Nathan Pana, ordered two chargeable toy vehicles, a motorbike and a backhoe, using his mother’s Shopee account.

“So mao to, niabot na jud ang wa namo paabota,” said Mahumot.

Nathan’s mother received a notification on the incoming deliveries but ignored this thinking that it was sent by mistake since she has not used the shopping app recently.

Mahumot documented their shocking experience through a Facebook post which has gone viral.

The December 20 post garnered 38,000 shares and 21,000 reactions as of Monday.

While the Pana family has called the incident “the cutest nightmare” and charged what happened to experience, they warned other parents to be wary of their child’s exposure to their online activities.

“Lesson learned: Ayaw jud patan awa inyu mga bata kung mag order mo para di magkat on kay kuyaw na sila…kujap,” Mahumot said.