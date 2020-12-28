Dagohoy town to get new gymnasium











NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

DAGOHOY town will finally get its very own gymnasium – thanks to Bohol’ s 2nd District Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado and the Department of Public Works and Highways Bohol 2nd District Engineering Office (DPWH-Bohol 2nd DEO).

Mayor Sofronio Apat and Vice Mayor Shirley Amodia took turns in expressing gratitude to the solon who paved the way to make the common dream of the people of Dagohoy come true.

Aumentado does not see the abolition of the pork barrel, or the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) as a setback in the implementation of infrastructure and other projects.

The solon simply taps national government agencies with allocations in their respective budgets for programs and projects that a local government unit (LGU) may need.

For his part, District Engineer Vicente Valle Jr. said the gymnasium is covered under their Local Infrastructure Program (LIP). He brought along Assistant DE Junibe Froilan and key officers of DPWH-Bohol 2nd to stand as witnesses as he, Aumentado, Apat and Amodia lowered the time capsule.

The Sangguniang Bayan members and the people of Dagohoy also milled around – excited to see their first ever basketball league playoffs when the gymnasium shall have been completed. Basketball remains to be the favorite sport of most Boholanos.

A gymnasium is among the top priority projects for funding because these can be multi-purpose.

Aside from housing the usual sports events and cultural activities, agricultural and trade fairs, art and other exhibits, a venue for meetings and general assemblies, a gymnasium usually turns into an evacuation center, and/or storage for relief goods in times of calamities.

The roof can be designed as a rain collector, and its breadth and width can be installed with solar panels that redound to savings on the electricity bill. (PRESS RELEASE/JUNE S. BLANCO)

