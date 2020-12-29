Active local transmission cases in Bohol down to 1











Only one COVID-19 case which has been identified as local transmission remains as the year draws to a close.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez on Tuesday announced that a COVID-infected person in Talibon is the only remaining identified local transmission case in the province.

According to Lopez, the total number of active cases in the province has also dropped further to 12 from 22 on Monday and a height of 154 during the start of December.

The remaining 11 other cases in the provinces were identified as locally stranded individuals and returning overseas Filipinos in Alicia, Bilar, Carmen, Corella, Dauis, San Miguel, Tagbilaran City, Tubigon and Ubay.

Lopez attributed the continued decrease in active cases to the public’s observance of health protocols.

“Karong adlawa magpasalamat ta sa Kahitaasan sa pagpanilipud inubana sa kakugi ug pagkabuotan sa mga Bol-anon sa pagsunod sa mga protocol,” he said.

The health official also acknowledged the efforts of local government units across the province in its effective implementation of quarantine measures.

“Credit goes to all our partners sa kalungsuran, ang atong mga mayors, mga barangay officials, ang atong mga municipal health officers, nurses, BHWs, ug uban pang mga membro sa BHERTZ,” he added.

Since February, the province has recorded 797 total COVID-19 cases.

Some 769 individuals have recovered while 16 died due to the disease. (A. Doydora)