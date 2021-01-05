Duterte names ‘Tagbilaran’ woman as among gov’t workers axed due to anomalies

President Rodrigo Duterte during one of his late-night addresses to the nation | Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte named a woman who he claimed to be from Tagbilaran City as among those dismissed from government service due to corrupt practices during one of his late-night speeches on Monday.

Duterte mentioned Christine Ipanag of Tagbilaran, as among those fired from the Department of Education (DepEd).

The president however did not elaborate what her violation was.

Meanwhile, Desiderio Deligero, chief of DepEd’s School Governance and Operations Division in Bohol, said that Ipanag is not assigned in Tagbilaran City or any other locality in the province.

He said that they were able to confirm that Ipanag was an employee of the DepEd’s division in Talisay City before she was dismissed from government service in December. There were also no records indicating that Ipanag was previously assigned in Bohol.

“Nakuha namo ang data gikan sa among abogado, DepEd ni siya na employee pero tua sa division of Talisay City, Cebu. Tua siya didto na assign,” he said.

Deligero also noted that Ipanag has been living in Cebu, not in Bohol.

It remained unclear whether Duterte misread the list or if Ipanag is a native of Tagbilaran or a former resident of the city.

“Mura kuno’g naay mga kaliwat sa Tagbilaran pero actually wa sa Bohol ni nagwork,” Deligero added.

Duterte also named other employees of DepEd, Department of Agrarian Reform and the Bureau of Internal Revenue as among those dismissed due to involvement in anomalies.

He also did not announce what their violations were.

Duterte has been on a public shaming spree of government officials allegedly involved in various anomalies as part of his supposed anti-corruption drive.

Last week, he bared the names of lawmakers included in the list of corrupt officials prepared by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission’s (PACC). (A. Doydora)

