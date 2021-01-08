Bohol readies P100-million Supplemental Investment Plan for COVID-19 vaccines

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Bohol readies P100-million Supplemental Investment Plan for COVID-19 vaccines

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A P-100 million Supplemental Investment Plan (SIP) for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines is now awaiting the approval of the Provincial Development Council (PDC).

Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto who also chairs the province’s Local Finance Committee said that Gov. Art Yap greenlit the proposed SIP during a meeting of the LFC on Thursday.

An SIP is not sourced from the provincial government’s coffers but instead through national government agencies.

“Even with national government agencies, og mo request ta og funding, ilaha g’yud ng requirement na ma apil na siya sa SIP as duly approved by the Provincial Development Council,” said Pioquinto.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

If approved by the PDC, which is chaired by Yap, the proposal will then be submitted to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

According to Pioquinto, the province’s goal is to inoculate 70 percent of the island’s population to achieve herd immunity.

The province is hoping to acquire vaccines from AstraZeneca which would be ideal considering its easier storage.

“Ang AstraZeneca ang pinakapractical logistics-wise for the Philippines because it only requires a normal freezer in terms of storage kay kadrong sa Pfizer and Novavax they need about negative 70 degrees Celsius otherwise madaot ang vaccine,” she said.  

Medical frontliners and the elderly who are more prone to severe cases of COVID-19 will be prioritized in the province’s vaccination drive.

“Just because you are willing to pay, it doesn’t mean that you will get the first hack of the vaccine,” she said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, there are still no COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

There is still no clear date as to when the jabs will be available in the country, but Pioquinto noted that it could be in “second or third quarter” of the year.

While the national government has not presented a clear plan on its vaccine acquisition, several local government units have allocated their own budgets for the procurement of the jabs.

Among the LGUs that have set aside funds for the vaccine are Mandaluyong City with P200 million, Makati City with P1 billion, Pasig City with P300 million and Pasay City with P250 million.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) also earmarked P500 million for their vaccine acquisition.

Bohol’s capital city, Tagbilaran, also earmarked an initial P10 million for vaccines. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Police captain to face raps in fatal road mishap in Maribojoc

The recently replaced police chief of Antequera has been slapped with multiple charges after he accidentally rammed a motorcycle with…

Seaman shot dead in Inabanga

A 36-year-old seaman was shot dead by still unidentified assailants in Inabanga town at dawn on Monday. The fatality, Miguel…

Father dead, son critical in Danao shooting

A man previously convicted of gun and drug charges was killed while his 15-year-old son and neighbor were also injured…

Bohol’s ‘barangay basketball bubbles’ in limbo as RIATF approval awaited

The Regional Inter Agency Task Force (RIATF) still has not responded to Bohol’s appeal to allow the playing of basketball…

Teenager, 19, killed in alleged shootout with Alicia police

A 19-year-old man was shot dead during an alleged shootout with police in Alicia town on Sunday night. The teenager,…

Ex-Bohol official’s bday bash violated protocol?

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Facebook posts again fueled controversy about alleged…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply