AirAsia offers P1 fare for flights to Bohol, other destinations











AirAsia Philippines is offering flights to Bohol and other destinations for as low P1 as part of its efforts to help resuscitate the country’s slumping tourism industry.

The low-cost carrier said that those from Manila can avail of the P1 base fare to Bohol and Puerto Prinsesa, Palawan from January 11 to January 17.

“AirAsia is opening 2021 by continuing its commitment to helping the tourism industry recover from the major setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, through the promotion of safe and affordable air travel, this time with the PISO Sale,” AirAsia said in a statement issued Monday.

The airline is also offering the “Piso Sale” for flights from Cebu to Cagayan de Oro, Puerto Prinsesa, and Caticlan and from Clark to Caticlan.

ADVERTISEMENT

AirAsia is optimistic that the tourism and travel sectors are on its way to recovery particularly with the government’s efforts to promote the country’s top tourism draws by establishing supposed safe havens for tourists dubbed “travel bubbles.”

“The adaptation of travel bubbles by local government units (LGUs) such as Boracay and Bohol meanwhile, gives further assurance of having strict health and safety protocols in place as travelers can now head back to many of their favorite destinations,” the airline added.

Bohol in mid-December reopened its doors to leisure tourists amid the national government’s efforts to revive the tourism sector.

The provincial government requires a negative result of a PCR test taken three days prior to travel to the island.

Tourists can also opt to be tested in Bohol but they will be required to remain quarantined until their results become available.