Bohol prepares for monthlong Ubifest 2021

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) will celebrate the Ubi Festival 2021 with a longer period from January 25 to February 24.

Activities are slated at the Tarmac Area, Old City Airport, Tagbilaran City, if the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) would grant the request that the area would be the venue.

Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Larry M. Pamugas said that this month-long celebration of showcasing the different varieties of Ubi in the province of Bohol will be conducted so as not to jampack the buyers, considering restrictions amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Pamugas said that the 30-day festival will be filled with activities and contests such as Highest Value of Ubi Display, Ubi Eating Contest, Best New Ubi Processed Products, Pinaka, Literary and Musical Contests; and nightly entertainment and food fair.

Other activities to highlight the celebration are the cooking demonstrations of which the members of the Bohol Association of Hotel Resorts and Restaurant (BAHHR) will demonstrate the manner of preparing food or style of cooking using Ubi as the main ingredient, Ubi processing and Ubi Techno-Fora that deals about production to include pests and diseases of Ubi.

Pamugas said that the Ubi Festival ’21 will kick off through a motorcade on January 25, 2021 at 8 a.m. Jump off area will be at the Capitol Ground going to New Capitol Site Road – Hangos St. – J.A. Clarin- City Hall Grounds – Calceta St.- back to J.A. Clarin St.- PNB-CPG Avenue – City Airport Road down to the venue to be participated by Local Government Units, Ubi Growers, Non-Government Associations, Peoples’ Organization and Technical Working Group on Ubi Fest.

At the opening program, Governor Art C. Yap will give his inspirational message while Vice-Governor Rene L. Relampagos, Rep. Edgar M. Chatto (1st District), Rep. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado (2nd District), Rep. Kristine Alexie B. Tutor (3rd District), and DA 7-Regional Executive Director Salvador D. Diputado will deliver their messages as City Mayor John Geesnell “Bab” Yap will give the welcome message after Dr. Pamugas acknowledges the participants.

Gov. Yap will lead in the ribbon cutting and opening of exhibits to be assisted by Vice Gov. Relampagos, SangguniangPanlalawigan Members, City Mayor Yap, and Dr. Pamugas.

About 26 Ubi known municipalities and one city are expected to participate in this festival namely: Tagbilaran City, Cortes, Balilihan, Corella, Sikatuna, Baclayon, Dauis, Panglao, Albur, Dimiao, Duero, Bilar, Valencia, Batuan, Lila, Ubay, Talibon, Calape, Loon, Antequera, Maribojoc, San Isidro, Pilar, Carmen, Alicia, Trinidad and Jagna.

Pamugas bared that this would be the first time that the Ubi Festival has allocated a big budget in a tune of almost P3 million with the duration of one month and the strong coordination with other departments of the provincial government such as Provincial Budget Office, Office of the Provincial Veterinarian, Center for Culture and Arts Development, Provincial General Services Office, PRIMER, Provincial Engineer’s Office, and Bohol Investment Promotion Center who composed the Technical Working Group (TWG).

The Assistant Provincial Agriculturist said that he already created the different working committees and conducted the series of preparatory meetings for the successful celebration of Ubi Festival ’21 which also sells not only Ubi products but also other commodities.

Pamugas emphasized that the provincial government has chosen the Old Tagbilaran City Airport as the venue of the festival to ensure the implementation of basic health protocols would be followed especially physical distancing. The venue providesa wide area for the activities. (AtoyCosap)

