Cortes to impose tight health protocols on arriving 400 workers of P2.2-B hospital

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Cortes to impose tight health protocols on arriving 400 workers of P2.2-B hospital

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The local government unit (LGU) of Cortes will impose tight health safety measures on the hundreds of workers mostly from Metro Manila who will be arriving in the town for the construction of the P2.2-billion Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in the municipality.

According to Cortes Mayor Iven Lim, workers from outside the province will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine when they arrive for the massive construction which is slated to start next month in Barangay Malayo Norte.

“Estrikto gihapon ta, og naay ilang pasudlon mga workers nila gikan sa Manila or kung asa kinahanglan mo agi gihapon og quarantine ug e-cordon nato ang area unya naa tay e-assign na police ug tanod pohon inig sugod na g’yud nila,” Lim said.

The national government-led GCGMH tapped Quezon City-based firms R.R. Encabo Constructors Inc. and Grundstein Construction and Development Corp. for the construction of the P1.6-billion Phase 1 of the project.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Lim said that around 800 employees will be working on the facility’s construction and 50 percent of them will be from outside the province.

The rest of the workers will be Bohol residents, mostly from Cortes.

“Definitely ang ilang mga skilled workers ani ila g’yud pero atong gihangyo na hatagan gihapon og prioridad ning atong mga katawhan nga makasulod so apil nana sa among gisabutan na 50 percent is coming from diri sa ato,” he said.

Lim said that Phase 1 of the project is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

Several workers are already in the province for clearing operations and other processes but more are expected to arrive when actual construction starts.

As of Monday, the town of Cortes had zero active COVID-19 cases while the rest of the province tallied 14 ongoing infections. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran fuel retailers unable to lower pump prices due to high supply costs

Local fuel retailers are unable to lower their pump prices due to the high cost of fuel supplies set by…

Bidders dismayed by last-minute bidding delay for ‘in-island’ power plant

Six bidders for the construction of an “in-island” power plant in Bohol expressed disappointment over the last-minute order of the…

Construction of P1.5-billion Gallares Hospital in Cortes starts in February

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The much awaited construction of the multi-billion…

Bohol readies P100-million Supplemental Investment Plan for COVID-19 vaccines

A P-100 million Supplemental Investment Plan (SIP) for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines is now awaiting the approval of the…

Tagbilaran SP ‘not satisfied’ with fuel retailers’ reasons behind high pump prices

The Tagbilaran City Council was “not satisfied” with the reasons cited by local retailers of petroleum products sold by the…

Duterte names ‘Tagbilaran’ woman as among gov’t workers axed due to anomalies

President Rodrigo Duterte named a woman who he claimed to be from Tagbilaran City as among those dismissed from government…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply