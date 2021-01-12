SP to verify claims of Tagbilaran fuel retailers











The Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) of Tagbilaran City will be verifying the claims of local fuel distributors that oil firms, particularly the so-called “Big Three,” are behind the high pump prices in the city.

Tagbilaran Vice Mayor Toto Veloso on Monday said that the SP intends to identify the “base price” of fuel procured by retailers from their sources—Shell, Petron and Caltex—amid claims that the oil firms have set their prices too high for the local distributors.

Retailers in the city who have been beleaguered by public clamor for cheaper fuel defended themselves by noting that they have only set a profit margin of P1 to P3 and that the pump prices are driven up by the original costs of the oil firms’ products.

“Wa man ta kahibaw sa base price sa ilang source except na dagdag sila sa presyo, dunay excise tax, sa mga additives, and then compared to other stations naa silay branded gas, kompleto pud sila og manpower with complete uniform, ninggasto sila, ga add on sila,” Veloso said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue has been referred to the SP’s committee on public utilities and energy.

Veloso said that the SP panel will be inviting representatives from the Department of Energy (DOE), Bureau of Internal Revenue and other agencies as they look further into the cause of high fuel prices in the city.

“Wa man ta kahibaw sa base price sa Bohol, Dumaguete, sa Cebu, kay mo differ man ang presyo. Perhaps ani siguro ta mangutana sa other agencies like the DOE ug uban pa og pilay gipangbayran nila [distributors], perhaps we could really look into og pila g’yud angayan nila na ma presyo based sa base price sa ilang source,” he added.

The vice mayor said that they will also look into allegations that the high prices are caused by a cartel, or a group of businessmen, that manipulates the prices of petroleum products.

Players in the local fuel industry have repeatedly denied the accusation, which has emerged multiple times in the past but has yet to be proven.