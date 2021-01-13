5 Bohol mayors decline water loan; 7 undecided











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Five municipal mayors are turning down while seven others will still consult their Sangguniang Bayans on the offer of the provincial government to avail of a multi-million peso loan to augment their waterworks systems.

The provincial government recently approved the availment for a P1-billion loan with either the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) or the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) for some 18 towns needing to improve their waterworks systems.

Expressing a categorical “no” to the offer are Ubay Mayor Costantino Reyes (P78 million), Getafe Mayor Casoy Camacho (P66 million), Bien Unido Mayor Rene Borenaga (P100 million), AntequeraMayor LiliosoNunag (P40 million) and Anda Mayor MetodioAmper (P20 million).

Of the 18 towns listed as to be extended of the loan through the provincial government, only three have signified to avail of the loan.

They are San Miguel Mayor Virgilio Mendez (P30 million), Duero Mayor Conrada Amparo (P40 million) and Trinidad Mayor Judith Cajes (P70 million).

Seven of the 18 towns will still consult their respective SangguniangBayans, according to Talibon Mayor Janet Garcia (P78 million), Mabini Mayor JuanitoJayoma (P50 million), Buenavista Mayor Dave Duallo (P66 million), Pilar Mayor NecetasCobrado (P60 million), Alicia Mayor Viictorino Torres III (50 million), Garcia Hernandez Mayor Tita Baja (P50 million), and Sierra Bullones Mayor SimplicioMaestrado (P30 million).

The mayors who failed to issue categorical statements on the status of the loan availment until presstime are Valencia Mayor Kat Lim (P70 million), Guindulman Mayor Ma Fe Piezas (P80 million) and Carmen Mayor Jun Toribio (P50 million).

