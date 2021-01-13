5 Bohol mayors decline water loan; 7 undecided

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

5 Bohol mayors decline water loan; 7 undecided

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Five municipal mayors are turning down while seven others will still consult their Sangguniang Bayans on the offer of the provincial government to avail of a multi-million peso loan to augment their waterworks systems.

The provincial government recently approved the availment for a P1-billion loan with either the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) or the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) for some 18 towns needing to improve their waterworks systems.

Expressing a categorical “no” to the offer are Ubay Mayor Costantino Reyes (P78 million), Getafe Mayor Casoy Camacho (P66 million), Bien Unido Mayor Rene Borenaga (P100 million), AntequeraMayor LiliosoNunag (P40 million) and Anda Mayor MetodioAmper (P20 million).

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Of the 18 towns listed as to be extended of the loan through the provincial government, only three have signified to avail of the loan.

They are San Miguel Mayor Virgilio Mendez (P30 million), Duero Mayor Conrada Amparo (P40 million) and Trinidad Mayor Judith Cajes (P70 million).

Seven of the 18 towns will still consult their respective SangguniangBayans, according to Talibon  Mayor Janet Garcia (P78 million), Mabini Mayor JuanitoJayoma (P50 million), Buenavista Mayor Dave Duallo (P66 million), Pilar Mayor NecetasCobrado (P60 million), Alicia Mayor Viictorino Torres III (50 million), Garcia Hernandez Mayor Tita Baja (P50 million), and Sierra Bullones Mayor SimplicioMaestrado (P30 million).

The mayors who failed to issue categorical statements on the status of the loan availment until presstime are Valencia Mayor Kat Lim (P70 million), Guindulman Mayor Ma Fe Piezas (P80 million) and Carmen Mayor Jun Toribio (P50 million).

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Cortes to impose tight health protocols on arriving 400 workers of P2.2-B hospital

The local government unit (LGU) of Cortes will impose tight health safety measures on the hundreds of workers mostly from…

Tagbilaran fuel retailers unable to lower pump prices due to high supply costs

Local fuel retailers are unable to lower their pump prices due to the high cost of fuel supplies set by…

Bidders dismayed by last-minute bidding delay for ‘in-island’ power plant

Six bidders for the construction of an “in-island” power plant in Bohol expressed disappointment over the last-minute order of the…

Construction of P1.5-billion Gallares Hospital in Cortes starts in February

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The much awaited construction of the multi-billion…

Bohol readies P100-million Supplemental Investment Plan for COVID-19 vaccines

A P-100 million Supplemental Investment Plan (SIP) for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines is now awaiting the approval of the…

Tagbilaran SP ‘not satisfied’ with fuel retailers’ reasons behind high pump prices

The Tagbilaran City Council was “not satisfied” with the reasons cited by local retailers of petroleum products sold by the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply