Chatto’s staff member tests positive for COVID-19











A member of First District Rep. Edgar Chatto’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesman Dr. Yul Lopez said the male employee’s positive test result was released on Wednesday by the Bohol Containerized PCR Laboratory.

According to Lopez, Chatto’s office at the Capitol in Tagbilaran City was locked down while other employees have been tested and placed under quarantine.

His other close contacts including his family also underwent the same protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang iyang pamilya, ka-opisina ug uban na mga na-identify sa contact tracing, gi swab na. Gipaabot nalang a resulta,” he said.

Lopez said that the COVID-stricken employee, who is a resident of Tagbilaran City, experienced fever and cough prompting him to take the PCR test.

Meanwhile, Chatto also underwent home quarantine as precaution.

The solon however has reportedly not been going to the Capitol as he usually worked at his office in Balilihan. (R. Tutas)