Chatto’s staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Topic |  
30 mins ago
30 mins ago

Chatto’s staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A member of First District Rep. Edgar Chatto’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesman Dr. Yul Lopez said the male employee’s positive test result was released on Wednesday by the Bohol Containerized PCR Laboratory.

According to Lopez, Chatto’s office at the Capitol in Tagbilaran City was locked down while other employees have been tested and placed under quarantine.

His other close contacts including his family also underwent the same protocol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Ang iyang pamilya, ka-opisina ug uban na mga na-identify sa contact tracing, gi swab na. Gipaabot nalang a resulta,” he said.

Lopez said that the COVID-stricken employee, who is a resident of Tagbilaran City, experienced fever and cough prompting him to take the PCR test.

Meanwhile, Chatto also underwent home quarantine as precaution.

The solon however has reportedly not been going to the Capitol as he usually worked at his office in Balilihan. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol’s active COVID cases down to single digit for first time since June

The number of active COVID-19 infections in Bohol has dropped to a single digit for the first time since mid-June,…

BISU eyes opening of Bohol’s first medical school in August

Barring any hitches, the Bohol Island State University (BISU) will be opening the province’s first medical school in August this…

Tagbilaran yet to thresh out details for its planned free COVID-19 vaccination

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) still has a long way to go in its procurement of COVID-19 vaccines…

Tagbilaran allotted P10 million for free COVID-19 vaccine for residents

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has allotted P10 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, joining several cities…

5 PPA employees caught entering Bohol with incomplete documents

Five employees of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol were caught entering the province from Cebu City without complete travel…

Candijay records 1st COVID-19 death; Bohol’s virus fatalities now at 17

The municipality of Candijay has recorded its first COVID-19 death, raising the total number of fatalities due to the disease…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply