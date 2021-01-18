Boholano cop promoted to general

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Police Brigadier General Arcadio A. Jamora, Jr was  installed as the Commandant of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in Silang, Cavite.

Jamora who hails from Jagna town was recently promoted to the rank of general last January 5, 2021,

He  replaced the retired Police Brig. Gen. Wilfredo P. Cayat.

Before his assumption as  Commandant of PNPA,  PBGen. Jamora previously served as Acting Executive Officer of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO) for Northern Luzon.

His new role at the PNPA includes the character and leadership development of PNPA cadets, supervision of cadet life activities, and providing facility and logistical support for the future officers of the police force.

PBGen. Jamora graduated from University of Bohol in 1988 now on his 29th year Police service.

He joined the service in 1991 and has steadily rose through its ranks. He was once  served as the Chief of Police of Tagbilaran City wayback in 2011 and also long served in a United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan, Haiti and Kosovo respectively for three consecutive years.

