Dauis eyes Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines











The local government unit (LGU) of Dauis is hoping to procure COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giants Pfizer or AstraZeneca for its local inoculation campaign against the contagious disease.

Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo said that while both vaccines were already being considered further consultations with doctors will still be conducted.

“Ang AstraZeneca ug Pfizer moa na ang atong timbang-timbangon, magmeeting mi with the head of offices and doctors,” Sumaylo told the media on Monday.

The LGU has already earmarked P10 million for the vaccination campaign of the municipality which has over 45,000 residents.

According to Sumaylo, the allocation was included in the town’s annual budget for 2021.

The mayor however did not specify when they will start to communicate with the pharmaceutical firms.

“Ang amo lang g’yud is maminaw sa ta kung unsa g’yud ang maayo para sa katawhan na vaccine,” she said.

As with most governments, Dauis will be prioritizing the inoculation of health workers and senior citizens.

The mayor also highlighted that the vaccination drive will not be forced on the town’s residents.

“Dili g’yud ni pugos, voluntary ni kay simbako wa man ta kahibaw og unsay resulta after sa vaccination,” she said.

Dauis is the second LGU in Bohol to announce its plan to procure vaccines next to Tagbilaran City.

Earlier, Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap said that the city was already finalizing talks with AstraZeneca in its planned purchase of 24,000 doses of the British drugmaker’s vaccine.

The vaccines are expected to be delivered to the city by the second half of the year, he said. (R. Tutas)