Construction of Bohol’s new Hall of Justice to start soon

The much-awaited new Hall of Justice construction project will soon commence as the bidding process of the Detailed Architectural and Engineering Design (DAED) is ongoing.

This was relayed by Supreme Court (SC) Administrator Justice Midas Marquez to Cong. Edgar Chatto who initiated the plan when he was then governor and secured funding through then SC Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin and implemented now under Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.

Assistant Chief for Halls of Justice of the SC Atty. Reggie Bacolor briefed Chatto on the status of Bidding for Consultancy Services of the Detailed Architectural and Engineering Design (DAED) for the Hall of Justice in Tagbilaran City.

The Bids and Awards Committee for the Halls of Justice (BAC-HOJ) will be recommending to the Supreme Court En banc, the approval of the shortlisting of the three eligible bidders.

After it is approved, the BAC-HOJ will require the three shortlisted bidders to submit their technical and financial documents to determine the winning bidder again after approval by the SC.

Bacolor further said that the Deed of Conditional Lot Donation signed by Gov. Art Yap was already submitted to the Court last December, recommending the acceptance and confirmation of the said deed.

According to him, the timelines for the civil works will depend on the design and recommendation of the hired consultant.

He assured Chatto that the Supreme Court, through his office will fast track hiring of consultants and subsequent procurement processes for the physical construction to start.

All activities are in coordination with Executive Judge Leo Moises Lison who will help ensure the design functionality based on actual needs of the workers and the general public.

