4 Bohol PHO workers test positive for COVID-19

Topic |  
34 mins ago
34 mins ago

4 Bohol PHO workers test positive for COVID-19

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Four employees of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) have tested positive for COVID-19, assistant provincial health officer Dr. Yul Lopez confirmed on Thursday morning.

Lopez, who is also the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson, told the Chronicle that the Bohol Containerized PCR Laboratory released the positive test results of the three employees on Wednesday night.

Lopez said the three PHO workers have been quarantined since last week as they were identified as “high-risk” close contacts of another employee who tested positive on January 15.

“Pagkapositive gyud aning kauban namo na usa, kining first positive, gi orderan nako daan na mag-quarantine na kadtong mga identified nga close contact unya among gipang swab tanan,” Lopez said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

All four employees were asymptomatic but remained under quarantine. Their close contacts whose swab samples have already been extracted for testing were also ordered to isolate themselves.

Meanwhile, PHO employees, including Lopez, who already yielded negative PCR test results and were considered as “very low risk” in terms of contact with their COVID-stricken coworkers continued to report for work.

The PHO also carried out a thorough disinfection of their office inside the Capitol.

Earlier, a member of First District Rep. Edgar Chatto’s staff who also held office at the Capitol tested positive for the disease.

Lopez said that the the first PHO worker to test positive for COVID-19 is a relative of Chatto’s staff member and was considered as a close contact. (with a report from R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Dauis eyes Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines

The local government unit (LGU) of Dauis is hoping to procure COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giants Pfizer or AstraZeneca for…

COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Bohol as early as March, says health exec

COVID-19 vaccines could arrive in the province as early as March, a Tagbilaran City health official said. Tagbilaran City Health…

Follow news, expert views on vaccines’ safety, efficacy to allay fears, Baba asks public

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap called on the public to look into experts’ views and follow news on the safety…

Chatto’s staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of First District Rep. Edgar Chatto’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesman…

Bohol’s active COVID cases down to single digit for first time since June

The number of active COVID-19 infections in Bohol has dropped to a single digit for the first time since mid-June,…

BISU eyes opening of Bohol’s first medical school in August

Barring any hitches, the Bohol Island State University (BISU) will be opening the province’s first medical school in August this…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply